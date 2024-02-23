JOIN US
india

Air India unveils safety video with mudras from dance forms

The airline said in a release, 'Each featured dance form presents a specific safety instruction, providing vital information in an engaging and culturally immersive manner.'
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 16:35 IST

New Delhi: Air India on Friday unveiled a new inflight safety video that integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms.

The video has been developed in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific Chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, musician Shankar Mahadevan and film director Bharatbala.

"Air India’s new inflight safety video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms - Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar, and Giddha - from around the country."

"Each featured dance form presents a specific safety instruction, providing vital information in an engaging and culturally immersive manner," the airline said in a release.

Initially, the safety video will be accessible on Air India's A350 aircraft.

(Published 23 February 2024, 16:35 IST)
