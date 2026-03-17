<p>In a historic day for Air India, VT-ALL, the last of the 30 grounded aircraft—a Boeing 777-300ER—returned to the skies, marking the final chapter of the massive revival efforts of the country's flag carrier. </p><p>When Air India returned to the Tata Group in 2022, one of the airline’s biggest priorities was rebuilding its fleet and restoring world‑class operational capability. Among the inherited legacy fleet of 113 aircraft were 30 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft that had remained long‑grounded and untouched for years. </p>.'Cowardly, blatant assault': India condemns Pakistan air strike on Kabul hospital that killed 400.<p>Post-privatisation, Air India committed significant resources to revive each of them.</p><p>VT‑ALL had been grounded since February 2020 due to multiple unserviceable systems and aging components. </p><p>In April 2025, Air India initiated efforts to bring it back to full operational life to support long‑haul expansion. </p><p>The aircraft entered the AIESL Nagpur MRO facility in May 2025, beginning an intensive, nose‑to‑tail restoration programme.</p><p>The revival of VT‑ALL was driven by seamless coordination across Air India’s base maintenance, planning, technical services, procurement and supply chain, Project Management Office (PMO) powerplant, Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO), and quality assurance teams. </p><p>Their combined effort ensured the aircraft was restored in record time and to the highest safety and performance standards.</p><p>VT-ALL has met with all the regulatory safety compliances in its path of restoration, including successfully completing the 'Test Flight' of the aircraft. It has also been accorded the Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) - a mandatory certification of the safety parameters for an aircraft to commence regular operations.</p><p>“With VT‑ALL’s return, Air India has successfully revived every single one of the 30 previously grounded aircraft. These aircraft, now fully operational, stand as proof of India's growing capabilities in high‑complexity aircraft maintenance and Air India's unwavering commitment to engineering excellence,” an Air India spokesperson said on Tuesday. </p><p>“Each part replacement, system restoration, and structural repair underwent stringent testing, documentation, and regulatory oversight by DGCA, with technical guidance from Boeing. Skilled engineering teams worked nearly round the clock to bring the aircraft back to life,” the spokesperson added. </p><p><strong>EXCEPTIONAL TASK </strong></p><p>3,000 plus new key components installed – an undertaking rarely seen outside of deep structural overhauls.</p><p>4,000 plus maintenance tasks completed, including 80 mandated modifications such as the complex Longeron Modification, a crucial structural reinforcement.</p><p>Replacement of major assemblies including engines, APU, inlet & fan cowls, and thrust reverser cowls.</p><p>A full systems rebuild – covering air-conditioning, landing gear, hydraulics, oxygen, avionics, and engine systems – essentially reconstructing the aircraft’s functional backbone.</p>