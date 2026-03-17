Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India VT-ALL returns to skies, last of 30 grounded aircraft

VT‑ALL had been grounded since February 2020 due to multiple unserviceable systems and aging components.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsAir IndiaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us