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Air India's AI-171 crash: Wish we could save more lives, rues first responder

The 45-year-old supervisor of 108 Emergency Services says the memories of burnt human flesh and aviation fuel return whenever he passes through the area.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane Crash

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