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Air India's Boeing 787-8 lands at Delhi IGI Airport after refurbishment in California

Air India on Monday welcomed its first retrofitted, twin-aisle B787-8 (registered VT-ANT), marking the successful completion of a nose-tail cabin refresh of the first of 26 B787 aircraft.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsAir IndiaBoeingDelhi Airport

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