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Air India's long history as it faces crisis of Ahmedabad crash

June 12 - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India, one of its home country's largest airlines, crashed moments after take-off on Thursday on a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick,
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsAir IndiaAirlinesair india crash

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