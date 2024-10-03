Home
Air Marshal S P Dharkar assumes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

He succeeds Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh who became the Chief of Air Staff on September 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:18 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 15:18 IST
India NewsDefenceIndian Air Force

