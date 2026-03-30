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Aircraft supply crunch major bottleneck in India's aviation sector growth: Minister Rammohan Naidu

The minister remarked that building airports is not difficult once land is made available, but getting aircraft has become a major bottleneck after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 03:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 03:38 IST
India NewsGujaratCivil Aviation MinistryAircraft

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