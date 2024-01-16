Airlines can cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours: DGCA

Bengaluru: Following widespread outrage over delayed and cancelled flights across India over the weekend, aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to publish accurate real-time information regarding flight delays and appropriately sensitise staff at airports to suitably communicate with passengers amid fog-related disruptions at airports.
“In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of 3 hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience,” the DGCA said on Sunday, as part of newly released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines to deal with cancellations and delays.
On Sunday, New Delhi alone saw delay, diversion or cancellation of over 400 flights due to fog and zero visibility.
“Airlines should publish accurate real-time information regarding delays in their flights. There should also be appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays,” the SOPs stated.
The SOPs have been issued in view of the “fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers”, an official release said.
They have been issued hours after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related disruptions in flight operations.
Earlier on Monday, Scindia posted on X that Delhi airport authorities were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations on Sunday for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT are categories of instrument landing systems at airports).
“The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem,” he said, adding that Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway, in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway.
“Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact,” he said.
Social media continued to be flooded with complaints, videos and photos of the difficulties passengers had to face due to delayed or cancelled flights over the weekend. Most of the ire was directed at the country’s largest carrier, Indigo.
As per data on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s website, Indigo was the worst culprit in terms of on-time-performance for January 14. Only 21% of its flights were punctual. For Vistara, it was 29.6%, Spicejet 42.68% and Akasa Air 41.8%. Air India had 46.8% on-time performance, on January 13, as per the official data.
Among the most extreme cases, a passenger on board IndiGo flight 6E2175 flying from Delhi to Goa, assaulted the first officer of the flight while he was announcing a delay in take off, on Sunday. He was handed over to law enforcement agencies and is likely to be put on the ‘no-fly list’
There were other videos and photos, of people being left stranded at an aerobridge, and another set of passengers sitting on the tarmac, both instances Indigo, and both at Mumbai airport.