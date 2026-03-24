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Airlines cancel more flights as West Asia conflict escalates

Greece's largest carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:49 IST
India NewsWorld newsAirlinesWest Asia

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