Airlines face check-in issues due to software problem on Thursday morning

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal, one of the sources said.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 08:01 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsAviation

