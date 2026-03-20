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Airlines oppose Centre's 60% free seat directive, cite potential airfare hike

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the airlines, has also urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to withdraw the decision.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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