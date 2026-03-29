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Airlines to offer 60% seats in flights without additional charges from April 20

At present, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest are paid.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsAviationAirlinesDGCA

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