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Airtel defends 'Priority Postpaid' service before DoT panel, denies net neutrality violations

The company said not allowing the use of mainstream features of 5G to offer services will jeopardise the potential of 6G in the country.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsTechnologyAirtelDepartment of Telecommunications

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