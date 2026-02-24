Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ajit Pawar plane crash | DGCA grounds four VSR Ventures jets over various lapses

Following the crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) on January 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had ordered a special safety audit of VSR Ventures.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsPlane CrashAjit PawarDGCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us