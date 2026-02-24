<p>Cracking the whip, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday ordered the "immediate grounding" of four aircraft of VSR Ventures, whose plane crashed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-dy-cm-ajit-pawar-killed-in-baramati-plane-crash-3876937">Baramati killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others </a>last month.</p><p>The action came following a special safety audit of VSR Ventures by the DGCA following the crash of its Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) on January 28.</p><p>A DGCA statement said the multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations.</p>.Ajit Pawar’s death: Rohit Pawar hits out at Maharashtra government for seeking CBI probe.<p>"In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it is decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored," it said.</p>.<p>Deficiency reporting forms have been issued to VSR Ventures in the areas concerned to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances. The submissions would be assessed by the DGCA before the next course of action, it said.</p><p>The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to come out with its preliminary report into the fatal crash before February 28 even as a section has claimed that there could be conspiracy behind the incident.</p>