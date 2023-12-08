Akhilesh decries Moitra's expulsion from LS, says BJP will be left with hardly a few members if same method applied on them

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav sharply condemned the expulsion of TMC leader Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over alleged ''cash for query'' matter on Friday saying that the ruling party will be left with two or three members if the same yardstick for expulsion from the House was applied to it.

In a hard-hitting post on X (formerly Twitter), Akhilesh said that Moitra will prove to be ''more dangerous'' for the ruling party on the streets than in the Lok Sabha.

''The ruling party will be left with hardly two or three members if the yardsticks being applied to take away the membership of the opposition members is applied to the former,'' the SP president said.