Akhilesh decries Moitra's expulsion from LS, says BJP will be left with hardly a few members if same method applied on them

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav sharply condemned the expulsion of TMC leader Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over alleged ''cash for query'' matter on Friday saying that the ruling party will be left with two or three members if the same yardstick for expulsion from the House was applied to it.
In a hard-hitting post on X (formerly Twitter), Akhilesh said that Moitra will prove to be ''more dangerous'' for the ruling party on the streets than in the Lok Sabha.
''The ruling party will be left with hardly two or three members if the yardsticks being applied to take away the membership of the opposition members is applied to the former,'' the SP president said.
He also asked the BJP to appoint an advisor to know the ways to take away the membership of the opposition leaders so that the ruling party ministers, MPs and MLAs need not waste their time in ''hatching conspiracies'' and could focus on works benefitting the people.
Akhilesh said that Moitra would prove to be more dangerous for the ruling party on the streets than in the House. ''Some people prove more dangerous for the ruling party when on the streets than in the House,'' he remarked in his post. Moitra had been a vocal critic of the NDA government in the LS.
The firebrand TMC leader was on Friday expelled from the LS after the House accepted the Ethics Committee report recommending her expulsion from the Parliament over alleged ''cash for query'' matter.