Akhilesh Yadav demands caste census, accuses BJP of obstructing it

According to a press statement issued by the party, Yadav said the fight for social justice will be finished only when caste census is conducted and when people get proportionate rights. "It's a long fight. Backwards and Dalits have to be given their rights."

"We will not only fight for the interests of Pal, Baghel, and Dhangar community, we also need your cooperation so that you can get their rights and respect in proportion to your numerical strength," he said.