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Akhilesh Yadav demands Census before implementing reservation of seats for women in Parliament and Assemblies

The SP MP said that structure of the Women's Reservation would be 'faulty' if it was based on the old figures of 2011 Census.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsPM ModiAkhilesh YadavIndia PoliticsSamajwadi PartyCensus

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