Akhilesh Yadav shares video of children taking oil from earthen lamps in Ayodhya

"Poverty amid divinity...where poverty forces one to take oil from lamps, the light of celebration becomes dim. Our only wish is that there should also be such a festival in which not only ghats, but every house of the poor gets illuminated."

In a record feat, more than 22 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya on the seventh edition of the Deepotsav.