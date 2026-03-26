Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Akhilesh Yadav's OBC card: Phoolan Devi’s sister gets key Samajwadi Party post

Rukmani Devi, who hails from the Nishad community, is the elder sister of Phoolan Devi, who was shot dead outside her residence in Delhi in 2001.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 19:47 IST
India NewspoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us