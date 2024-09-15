All doctors to have unique IDs, NMC starts registration on its portal

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has initiated the process of registration of all MBBS doctors eligible to practice in India on a recently launched portal, as a part of which all medical practitioners will have a unique ID.

The National Medical Register (NMR) is a dynamic database and will be a central repository of all registered doctors, in which their authenticity is verified by Aadhaar IDs.

"The NMR is ready for registration of registered medical practitioners (RMPs) with immediate effect," Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the NMC said.