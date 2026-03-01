Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

All efforts underway to bring back Indians stranded in West Asia conflict zone: Pralhad Joshi

Speaking to reporters at Rambhapuri Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, Joshi said he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsPralhad JoshiWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us