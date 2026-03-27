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'All forms of Aadhaar are equally valid': UIDAI clears air

Aadhaar is a valid official document widely accepted as proof of identity which has the users name, address, contact number and a 12-digit unique identity number.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:12 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:12 IST
India NewsAadhaarUIDAI

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