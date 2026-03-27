<p>Is it compulsory to have a hard copy of the Aadhaar card as the proof of identification? Well, UIDAI has cleared the air and has said all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable. </p><p>UIDAI (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uidai">Unique Identification Authority of India</a>) took to their official social media page to address the concern. </p><p>Aadhaar is a valid official document widely accepted as proof of identity which has the users name, address, contact number and a 12-digit unique identity number. </p><p>In a post it said, "All forms of Aadhaar issued by UIDAI are equally valid."</p><p>Aadhaar Letter, e Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC Card, or Aadhaar on the Aadhaar App are accepted and can be shown as identification proof. </p><p>All these forms are equally valid.</p>.Aadhaar alone not enough to apply for PAN: Here's what you need to know about PAN application rules changing from April 1.<p><strong>Usage of Aadhaar:</strong></p><p>Aadhaar is accepted as proof of identity.</p><p>For instance, Aadhaar works a s a valiid document while opening a bank account and conducting eKYC. </p><p>It can be used for buying a new SIM card. </p><p>It also is used to access subsidies, LPG etc. As mentioned on UIDAI website, Since Aadhaar is universal identity accepted across the whole country, the Aadhaar system enables mobility to millions of people who migrate from one part of the country to another by providing a portable proof of identity that can be verified through Aadhaar authentication on-line anytime, anywhere.</p>