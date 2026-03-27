All forms of #Aadhaar issued by #UIDAI are equally valid. You may show your Aadhaar Letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC Card, or Aadhaar on your Aadhaar App – all are accepted by the identity seeking entities.#AadhaarApp #AadhaarLetter #eAadhaar #AadhaarPVCCard pic.twitter.com/QApHQ7BI8q