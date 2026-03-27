Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

All-party meet on 33% women's quota after April 29 not feasible: Govt; Congress insists there is enough time for early rollout

Congress seeks to know why government is in 'great hurry' to further amend the law
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 02:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 02:53 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaMallikarjun KhargeKiren Rijijuwomen reservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us