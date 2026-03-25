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All-party meet on West Asia crisis begins

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to make a presentation before the participants.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsWorld newsBJPRajnath SinghWest Asia

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