<p>New Delhi: The all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis began here Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>All Union ministers part of the Cabinet Committee on Security -- Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a>, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- are representing the government. Health Minister J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju are also part of the meeting.</p>.West Asia conflict | Trump's approval hits new 36% low as fuel prices surge.<p>Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to make a presentation before the participants.</p>.<p>Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are among those attending the meeting. </p>