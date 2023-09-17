Home
All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation bill

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha; Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government in the meeting.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 12:18 IST

Several regional parties, including the BJD and the BRS, pushed for tabling of the women reservation bill in Parliament as the government held an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day ahead of the start of a five-day session.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said his party will raise issues like price rise, unemployment, social conflict and the Manipur situation during the all-party meeting. He arrived at the Parliament House Complex to attend it.

BJD and BRS leaders said they will push for the tabling and passage of the women reservation bill in the five-day session.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, DMK's Kanimozhi, TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh, BJD's Sasmit Patra, BRS' K Keshava Rao, YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD's Manoj Jha and JD(U)'s Anil Hegde and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav were among those who attended the meeting.

(Published 17 September 2023, 12:18 IST)
