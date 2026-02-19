Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

All you need to know about NCERT's new e-magic box app

The app will help kids and also their parents and teachers to help them guide the kids at home and classroom.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsNCERT

Follow us on :

Follow Us