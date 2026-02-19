<p>The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched AI powered e-Magic Box app also known as e-Jaadui Pitara to support learning for kids between the age of three and eight years.</p><p><strong>Here is all you need to know about the app:</strong></p><p>The app will help kids and also their parents and teachers to help them guide the kids at home and classroom. </p><p>The app has interactive assistance and activities for kids. This app will make studies interesting for kids with help with interactive guidance, songs and various activities. </p><p>The app has diverse categories of teaching and learning materials like Books, Cards, Charts, Puzzles and much more. </p><p>The e-Magic Box has three AI powered bots. Katha Sakhi creates stories and creative content for kids. Parent Tara is for the parents that answers doubts related to raising kids. Teacher Tara is for the teachers that help them enhance classroom interactions with students. </p><p>The app is available to be downloaded on mobile which provides quick and convenient access to a diverse variety of content.</p><p>It is also available on WhatsApp and Telegram that gives timely assistance to parents and teachers in engaging with kids. </p>