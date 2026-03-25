Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

The order was passed by Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha on the anticipatory bail applications moved by the seer and his disciple.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 11:43 IST
India NewsAllahabad High CourtPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us