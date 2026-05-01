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Allahabad High Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi over 2025 'fighting Indian State' remark

The petitioner said the remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement allegedly intended to destabilise the country.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAllahabad High Court

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