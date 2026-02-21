Menu
Allahabad High Court quashes case against two students booked for reading namaz at restricted site

A court in Sant Kabir Nagar had taken cognisance of the alleged offences and issued a summoning order against the two students in May 2019.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 04:50 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsAllahabad High Courtnamaz

