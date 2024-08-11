Allegations against Adani duly probed; Madhabi Buch disclosed, recused when necessary: SEBI

Mumbai In its first comments following a new report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, capital markets regulator SEBI on Sunday said it has investigated all the allegations against the Adani group.

Chairperson Madhabi Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time and recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator also said that it has duly investigated the allegations made by Hindenburg against Adani, and said that last of its 26 investigations is nearing completion now.