Allegations of NCERT dropping Preamble from textbooks are 'baseless', says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that there were no changes made to any textbooks, in response to allegations that the preamble was missing from the textbooks of children in classes 3 and 6 and, said that the Congress was indulging in the "politics of lies".

On Monday night, NCERT issued a statement denying that the Preamble of the Constitution was dropped from any textbook.

Pradhan, in a post on X, said that the Congress was "using a subject like education" for the "politics of lies". "... taking the help of children for this shows the disgusting mentality of the Congress party. Those who are playing with the future of children and calling the Indian education system rubbish should try to know the truth before spreading lies," he said.