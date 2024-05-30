'Alliance of gold smugglers': Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes dig at Congress, CPM after Shashi Tharoor's aide detained

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's alleged aide was one among the two detained for gold smuggling in Delhi airport on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.
Commenting on the arrest, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at CPM and Congress calling them an "Alliance of gold smugglers."
Responding to the reports of arrest, Tharoor expressed his "shock" as he said that the man held is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds.
"The law must take its own course," the Congress leader said.
Meanwhile, last month the senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate Tharoor was booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against union minister and rival candidate Chandrasekhar.
Published 30 May 2024, 04:43 IST