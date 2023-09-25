Babies born in jail should stay with mothers for 12 yrs: Parliament panel to govt

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to allow babies born in prisons to stay with their mothers until the age of 12 instead of the present six to provide a "nurturing environment" during their early years.

The recommendation was made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs -- headed by BJP MP Brijlal, a former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police -- in a report tabled last week during the Special Session of Parliament.

In its report 'Prison -- Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms', the multi-party committee said emphasis should be on proper care of children born in prisons, including their medical care, food, shelter education, and physical growth. Apart from this, it said, sports and entertainment facilities are also to be provided to these children.

“The Committee recommends that the babies born in the prison be allowed to stay with mothers until the age of 12 in order to provide a nurturing environment for the children during their early years while ensuring their well-being and development,” it said.

At present, children up to the age of six can be kept alongside their mothers inside the jail. Those above the age of six are sent to institutions run by state Women and Child Welfare Departments if no one from the prisoner's family is willing to take care of the child.