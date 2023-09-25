Babies born in jail should stay with mothers for 12 yrs: Parliament panel to govt

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to allow babies born in prisons to stay with their mothers until the age of 12 instead of the present six to provide a "nurturing environment" during their early years.
The recommendation was made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs -- headed by BJP MP Brijlal, a former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police -- in a report tabled last week during the Special Session of Parliament.
In its report 'Prison -- Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms', the multi-party committee said emphasis should be on proper care of children born in prisons, including their medical care, food, shelter education, and physical growth. Apart from this, it said, sports and entertainment facilities are also to be provided to these children.
“The Committee recommends that the babies born in the prison be allowed to stay with mothers until the age of 12 in order to provide a nurturing environment for the children during their early years while ensuring their well-being and development,” it said.
At present, children up to the age of six can be kept alongside their mothers inside the jail. Those above the age of six are sent to institutions run by state Women and Child Welfare Departments if no one from the prisoner's family is willing to take care of the child.
According to the report, crèche and pre-school facilities are provided to children of women inmates, while in Andhra Pradesh children of women inmates above the age of four years are also sent to outside school by prison staff without disclosing their identities.
Cooler facility for female prisoners during summers; immunisation of children accompanying women prisoners; baby foods to babies younger than one year (infants); special diet for children as per their calorific and nutritional requirements; toys, games and pictured books; periodical health check-up and necessary treatment are also provided to children, the report said.
Keeping in mind the safety, hygiene, and health of women, the panel also recommended adequate arrangements for separate toilets and bathrooms with proper water supply, apart from women doctor specialists, in women jails.
It also said, in spite of laws for the protection of women, it is often observed that women are subjected to discrimination during various stages of life, and if a woman is on the wrong side of the law or being convicted for an offence, her miseries increase manifold. As compared to male prisoners, female prisoners face endless problems.
“Since the prison administration and staff have wide discretion in their hands, the Committee therefore recommends that measures should be taken that their fundamental and basic human rights are not violated and they are being provided with basic necessities and respect available to a prisoner. Women only prison and women only staff should be the motto for all the state governments to adopt. The Central Government may formulate necessary infrastructure development programmes in that direction,” it added.