Allow me to set the record straight with cold facts: BJP counters Cong's rising income inequality allegation

Hitting back, Malviya said, “Jairam, allow me to set the record straight with cold, unadulterated facts – not the cherry-picked statistics you are using to peddle misinformation with your half-baked gyaan (knowledge), just like your boss.”

Trashing Ramesh’s claim, the BJP leader said firstly, the SBI research has shown that the 'Weighted Mean Income' of Rs 4.4 lakh in AY 2013-2014 has soared by almost 3 times to Rs 13 lakh in AY 2022-23.