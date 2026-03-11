<p>AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the Centre "for "heavy LPG shortage", and claimed that there is a possibility of around 1 crore people losing employment owing to the current situation.</p><p>"There is a chance that almost 1 crore people would be unemployed because of the power shortage situation emerging," the former Delhi CM said.</p>.Liquor Policy Case: Delhi High Court issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on CBI's plea against discharge.<p>"There is a heavy shortage of LPG in the country. The reason behind this is that 90 per cent of the LPG imported in India is from the Strait of Hormuz. Restaurants and hotels are facing shortages. In the next two days, 50 per cent of hotels are on the verge of shutdown, news is coming from Delhi NCR, Bihar," he said.</p><p>The AAP leader further slammed PM Modi for "supporting" Israel and "making Iran our enemy". </p>.Israel not seeking endless war with Iran, foreign minister says.<p>"PM Modi has made a mistake by demolishing India's non-aligned policy of 75 years. We should not have aligned with anyone. He stood by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before the war began. We have made Iran our enemy," Kejriwal said.</p><p>EAM Jaishankar two days ago had said that India is in favour of peace and sought an end to the war through dialogue and diplomacy. </p><p>The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, and killed its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has so far killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>