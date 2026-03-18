Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Already banned': I&B minister Vaishnaw tells Lok Sabha on 'Sarke Chunar' song controversy

The song was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawNora FatehiLok SabhaOTT platforms

Follow us on :

Follow Us