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Amazon CEO meets PM Modi; announces plans to invest additional $13 billion in India on AI, cloud infra

Jassy underlined the company's long-term commitment to India. The fresh investment line-up will take Amazon's total capital infusion in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNarendra ModiAmazonAndy Jassy

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