Amazon CEO meets PM Modi; announces plans to invest additional $13 billion in India on AI, cloud infra

<p>Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Thursday, and planned to invest additional $13 billion in India on AI, cloud infra. </p><p>Jassy underlined the company's long-term commitment to India. The fresh investment line-up will take Amazon's total capital infusion in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.</p><p>In a statement Amazon said Jassy reiterated company's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.</p>.Amazon CEO Andy Jassy visits India; quick-commerce battle intensifies.<p>This takes Amazon's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030.</p><p>The company statement further added that the investment will expand expand AWS (Amazon Web Services) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally.</p>.<p>Taking to his X account, Jassy wrote, "We’ve been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started. Shared that we’re investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure. By 2030, we plan to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in ecomm exports, and bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>