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Amazon expands Amazon Now quick-commerce service to 100+ Indian cities with 1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers.
Key points
• Expansion to 100+ cities
Amazon Now has expanded its quick-commerce service to over 100 cities in India, including major metros and tier-2 cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.
• 1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers
The company has established more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers to enhance delivery efficiency for Amazon Now, supporting rapid order fulfillment.
• 16,000+ partner farmers
Amazon is collaborating with over 16,000 farmers to offer fresh produce through Amazon Now, ensuring quick delivery of vegetables, fruits, and groceries.
• Rs 2,800 crore investment
Amazon is investing over Rs 2,800 crore to improve safety, health, and financial well-being for delivery workers and warehouse staff in India.
• Competition in quick-commerce
The expansion strengthens Amazon Now's position against competitors like Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket, and Dmart in India's quick-commerce market.
Key statistics
100+
Cities covered by Amazon Now
1,000+
Micro-fulfillment centers established
Rs 2,800 crore
Investment in workforce safety
$35 billion
Total India investment pledge by 2030
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 April 2026, 12:16 IST