Amazon expands Amazon Now quick-commerce service to 100+ Indian cities with 1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers.

Key points

• Expansion to 100+ cities Amazon Now has expanded its quick-commerce service to over 100 cities in India, including major metros and tier-2 cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

• 1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers The company has established more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers to enhance delivery efficiency for Amazon Now, supporting rapid order fulfillment.

• 16,000+ partner farmers Amazon is collaborating with over 16,000 farmers to offer fresh produce through Amazon Now, ensuring quick delivery of vegetables, fruits, and groceries.

• Rs 2,800 crore investment Amazon is investing over Rs 2,800 crore to improve safety, health, and financial well-being for delivery workers and warehouse staff in India.