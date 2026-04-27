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Amazon Now expands to 100 cities with over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres in India

The company is roping in more than 16,000 farmers to offer fresh produce within minutes through Amazon Now.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:16 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Amazon Now expands to 100 cities with over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres in India

In one line
Amazon expands Amazon Now quick-commerce service to 100+ Indian cities with 1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers.
Key points
Expansion to 100+ cities
Amazon Now has expanded its quick-commerce service to over 100 cities in India, including major metros and tier-2 cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.
1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers
The company has established more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers to enhance delivery efficiency for Amazon Now, supporting rapid order fulfillment.
16,000+ partner farmers
Amazon is collaborating with over 16,000 farmers to offer fresh produce through Amazon Now, ensuring quick delivery of vegetables, fruits, and groceries.
Rs 2,800 crore investment
Amazon is investing over Rs 2,800 crore to improve safety, health, and financial well-being for delivery workers and warehouse staff in India.
Competition in quick-commerce
The expansion strengthens Amazon Now's position against competitors like Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket, and Dmart in India's quick-commerce market.
Key statistics
100+
Cities covered by Amazon Now
1,000+
Micro-fulfillment centers established
16,000+
Partner farmers
Rs 2,800 crore
Investment in workforce safety
$35 billion
Total India investment pledge by 2030
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:16 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAmazonRetailE-CommercebusinessBlinkitD-MartcompaniesBigBasket

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