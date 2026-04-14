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Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Top 7 Inspiring quotes by the chief architect of Indian Constitution

As we celebrate 135 years since the birth of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the visionary behind the Indian Constitution, here is a list of his most empowering quotes to motivate and guide you.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:33 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

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Published 14 April 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsBR AmbedkarTrendingQuotesJai Bhim

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