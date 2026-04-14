<p>“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered”.</p>.<p>“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people”.</p>.<p>“If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”.</p>.<p>“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die”.</p>.<p>"Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man".</p>.<p>“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it”.</p>.<p>“They cannot make history who forget history”.</p>