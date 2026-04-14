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Ambedkar: The man who revolutionised the colour blue

Impeccably dressed in his three-piece suit and never without his august blue coat, B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary has become a pivotal day in Indian society.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsAmbedkarB R Ambedkar

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