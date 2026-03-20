Events held in Raigad to mark centenary year of Mahad Satyagraha

<p>It has been 99 years since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/babasaheb-ambedkar">Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar</a> challenged the caste system on March 20, 1927 and drank water from the Chavdar lake in Mahad in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raigad">Raigad</a> district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> to assert the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dalit">Dalit</a> communities’ right to use public water bodies.</p>.<p>The incident is known as the Mahad Satyagraha, or the Chavdar Tale Satyagraha - and the day, March 20, is observed as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-empowerment">Social Empowerment</a> day in India.</p>.<p>Over the past two days a series of events were held in Mahad to commemorate the historic event.</p>.<p>“This year marks the beginning of the centenary of the Chavdar Tale Satyagraha led by MahaManav Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is also a landmark year marking the 200th birth anniversary of Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and the 150th birth anniversary of Great Saint Shri Gadge Maharaj. In recognition of these milestones, the Government of Maharashtra has declared 2026-2027 as the Year of Social Harmony and Equality,” Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said on Friday.</p>.Never gave Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar, how will Congress give it to Kanshiram?: Mayawati lashes out at Rahul Gandhi.<p>The Chavdar Tale Satyagraha was not just a fight for access to water; it was a decisive moment in India’s history that challenged inequality and laid the foundation for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-justice">social justice</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/equality">equality</a>.</p>.<p>“The event’s significance lies in the struggle behind the rights enshrined in our Constitution. Passing on this story of courage and equality is crucial to understanding its true value,” said Fadnavis.</p>.<p>To honour this legacy, a beautification project for Chavdar Tale is set to begin, ensuring clean water, a welcoming environment for devotees, and preservation of its sanctity.</p>.<p>“By next year, with the completion of the centenary, visitors will witness the story of struggle, history, and the sacredness of this place,” said Fadnavis.</p>.<p>Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who is the President of the Republic Party of India (Athawale), hit out at the Congress.</p>.Never gave Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar, how will Congress give it to Kanshiram?: Mayawati lashes out at Rahul Gandhi.<p>“The historical truth is that the Congress, which held power for decades after independence, merely neglected the site of Babasaheb's revolution. </p>.<p>The Congress, which could not develop Mahad in all those years, has now seen that great task realized in action by our Maha Yuti government today,” said Athawale, adding that the government’s resolve is to transform that sacred land—where Babasaheb fought for humanity—into a world-class 'Inspiration Center.'</p>.<p>A day earlier, a convention was held on Thursday at Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on the occasion of the start of the centenary year of the historic day.</p>.<p>CPI (M) general secretary M. A. Baby, politburo members Dr. Ashok Dhawale and Mariam Dhawale, state secretary Ajit Nawale, and central committee member Vinod Nikole, among others, visited the site of the 1927 agitation and took part in the convention titled ‘Human Rights Convention against Manuwad and Capitalism,’ which was organised by the CPI (M) and Jati Ant Sangharsh Samiti, Maharashtra State Committee. Veteran activist Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, also attended the event.</p>.<p>Baby called upon the participants to take Ambedkar’s legacy of social transformation to the masses throughout the year and organise a larger gathering on December 25 to mark the centenary of Dr. Ambedkar’s public burning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manusmriti">Manusmriti</a>. </p>