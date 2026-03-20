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Events held in Raigad to mark centenary year of Mahad Satyagraha

Over the past two days a series of events were held in Mahad to commemorate the historic event.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:09 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraManusmritiRaigadBabasaheb Ambedkar

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