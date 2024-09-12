Ambuja Cements officer arrested for alleged attempted bribery in Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: A chief manufacturing officer at Adani Group-backed Ambuja Cement in Chhattisgarh state has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a government official, the vigilance directorate in neighbouring Odisha state said.

The officer, Rambhav Gattu, offered a flower bouquet and a packet of sweets - later found to contain Rs 2,00,000 in cash - to the collector of Odisha's Barghar region whose duties include taking in revenues, the directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the officer for "attempting to induce a public servant", the statement added, without specifying what the offered money was in exchange for.