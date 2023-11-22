Ambulance carrying harvested lungs meets with road accident, swift action saves patient

Dr Jadhav, the chief cardiothoracic surgeon at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, said that after their ambulance met with an accident due to a suspected tyre burst on Harris Bridge in Pimpri Chinchwad, he did not waste time and got into another vehicle that was trailing the ambulance. They reached the Pune airport with the harvested lung, where a chartered plane was waiting to fly to Chennai, he said.