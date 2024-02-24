Ameen Sayani, doyen of Indian radio, signs off

I was attending a media conference in Mumbai three weeks ago. I took some time off to go visit him. Rajil had informed me that he doesn’t recognise people. When Ameen saab came out of his room to meet me, he asked for a diary, which his daughter-in-law handed him. He then read out my name from it — a ritual they followed to save him and his visitors any embarrassment. I had by then brought up the podcast with Rajil and we discussed how we could work around the constraints caused by his dementia. Ameen saab, who urged me to have my tea and patrode (made from colocasia leaves) before they went cold, had questions and requests. "Did I speak in English or Hindi on your show?". “I am hard of hearing, you will have to speak into my ears. The hearing aid doesn’t help.”