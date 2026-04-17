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Amendment to quota law reflects aspirations of crores of women: Annpurna Devi

She also questioned the Congress’ record on OBC issues, saying the party failed to act on key measures despite being in power for decades.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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