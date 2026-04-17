<p>New Delhi: Union minister Annpurna Devi on Friday said the proposed amendment to the women’s reservation act reflects the aspirations of crores of women and will mark a historic step towards ensuring their greater participation in lawmaking.</p>.<p>“Crores of women across the country are watching the proceedings with great hope and expectation. After decades of struggle, they feel their aspirations are finally being fulfilled,” Devi said.</p>.<p>Claiming that such efforts faced repeated delays earlier, she said, “Whenever it comes to giving rights to women, the opposition creates hurdles to delay and derail the process.” </p><p>She also questioned the Congress’ record on OBC issues, saying the party failed to act on key measures despite being in power for decades.</p>.<p>“You (Congress) ruled the country for 50 years. Why didn’t you act on the Mandal Commission report? Why was the OBC Commission not given constitutional status?” she asked.</p>.Union Cabinet clears Bill for early implementation of women's quota and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.<p>“It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the OBC Commission was granted constitutional status,” she said.</p>.<p>Backing the bill to amend the women’s quota law, Devi said it would ensure 33 per cent representation for women in Lok Sabha and state/UT Assemblies, setting a new benchmark.</p>.<p>“This is not just a law, it is a strong step towards ensuring women’s rightful place in decision-making,” she said.</p>.<p>Devi also alleged that attempts were being made to delay the legislation, warning that such moves would disappoint millions.</p>.<p>“If you fail to meet the expectations of crores of women, they will not forgive you,” she said.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Centre introduced the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for passage in the Lower House to mandate 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state/UT Assemblies after a division of votes.</p>.<p>Two ordinary bills – the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota in the UTs of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir – were also introduced in the House the same day.</p>.<p>The bills will be put to vote in the Lok Sabha shortly.</p>