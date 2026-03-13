Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amendment to transgender bill introduced to impose stricter penalty on offences against community

It proposes two key changes: revising the definition of who qualifies as a transgender person under the law, and introducing graded punishments for offences committed against them.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsLok SabhaTransgender Bill

Follow us on :

Follow Us