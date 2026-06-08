Amid complain of glitches, CBSE maintains reevaluation site was 'functioning', 1.6 lakh students applied
The CBSE, in a post on X, said that the application window for verification and reevaluation was functional between June 2 and June 7 under the “supervision and management” of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs, despite cyber threats and attacks.
The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During the above application period,…