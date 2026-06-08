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Amid complain of glitches, CBSE maintains reevaluation site was 'functioning', 1.6 lakh students applied

The CBSE, in a post on X, said that the application window for verification and reevaluation was functional between June 2 and June 7 under the “supervision and management” of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs, despite cyber threats and attacks.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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