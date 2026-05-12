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Amid cyber fraud concerns, Census 2027 adds QR code verification for door-to-door visits

This move aims to make the door-to-door enumeration in Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas, beginning May 16, more secure and effective.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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