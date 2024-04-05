Amid ED probe pressure, companies opened wallets for electoral bonds: Report

The electoral bonds data indicates that the time of purchase by companies is somewhere linked to the action taken against by government agencies, the Indian Express reported. Several companies that purchased electoral bonds did so while investigative agencies hovered on the brink of action.

At least, 14 of the top 30 donors made their contributions around the time they faced action from Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Income Tax Department.

According to the Indian Express, 26 companies that purchased electoral bonds have also faced action by investigative agencies. Some companies donated amounts that are 10 times their profits.

For instance, Qwik Supply Chain generated revenue of Rs 15,700 crore for the year to March 2023 also shows that at least three companies—Reliance Group Support, Reliance Fire Brigade and Reliance Hospital Management—together own 50.04 per cent of its stake.