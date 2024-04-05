Amid ED probe pressure, companies opened wallets for electoral bonds: Report

The electoral bonds data indicates that the time of purchase by companies is somewhere linked to the action taken against by government agencies, the Indian Express reported. Several companies that purchased electoral bonds did so while investigative agencies hovered on the brink of action.
At least, 14 of the top 30 donors made their contributions around the time they faced action from Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Income Tax Department.
According to the Indian Express, 26 companies that purchased electoral bonds have also faced action by investigative agencies. Some companies donated amounts that are 10 times their profits.
For instance, Qwik Supply Chain generated revenue of Rs 15,700 crore for the year to March 2023 also shows that at least three companies—Reliance Group Support, Reliance Fire Brigade and Reliance Hospital Management—together own 50.04 per cent of its stake.
Future Gaming and Hotel Services, controlled by ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, and a Hyderabad-based company, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd and its group companies, are the top donors from April 2019 to January 2024. They have donated bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore and Rs 1,232 crore, respectively.
Here's a list of firms that were mentioned in the report:
Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd
Bonds purchased before ED action: 0
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 1,365 cr
Redemptions: TMC (Rs 542 cr), DMK (Rs 503 cr), YSRCP (Rs 154 cr), BJP (Rs 100 cr), Congress (Rs 50 cr), SKM (Rs 11 cr), SDF (Rs 5 cr)
In July 2019, the ED attached company assets valued at more than Rs 250 crore after a money laundering investigation against the company. Reportedly, Future Gaming made its first bond purchase in October 2020, directing all investments until October 2021 towards the DMK, YSRCP, and TMC.
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited
Bonds purchased before ED action: Rs 125 cr
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 1,107 cr
Redemptions before action: BJP (Rs 120 cr), Congress (Rs 5 cr); after action BJP (Rs 549 cr), BRS (Rs 201 cr), Congress (Rs 153 crore), DMK (Rs 85 cr), TDP (Rs 53 cr), YSRCP (Rs 37 cr), Jana Sena Party (Rs 14 cr), JD(U) (Rs 10 cr), JD(S) (Rs 5 cr)
Megha Engineering emerged as a significant donor to both the BJP and Congress parties, contributing Rs 669 crore and Rs 158 crore, respectively.
The I-T department raided the office in October 2019 followed by an ED probe. Earlier same year, the company purchased bonds worth Rs 120 crore, which were later redeemed by the BJP. The next purchase—for BJP was in April 2021. The company purchased bonds worth Rs 20 crore for DMK in October 2020.
Since April 2021, companies within the Megha Group, such as Western UP Power Transmission and SEPC Power, have collectively contributed Rs 544 crore in bonds to the BJP. The group's first bond purchases for the then-ruling BRS party in Telangana were made in October 2021. Between October 2021 and July 2023, a total of Rs 201 crore in bonds were purchased for the BRS.
Keventer
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 380.5 cr
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 192.4 cr
Redemptions before action: BJP (Rs 320 cr), Congress (Rs 30 cr), TMC (Rs 20 cr), SP (Rs 10 cr), SAD (Rs 50 lakh)
Redemption after action: Congress (Rs 91.6 cr), TMC (Rs 45.9 cr), BJP (Rs 26.9 cr), BRS (Rs 10 cr), BJD (Rs 10 cr), AAP (Rs 7 cr), JMM (Rs 1 cr)
The Keventer group had made donations to BJP before and after the ED initiated its probe into alleged money laundering charges in 2019. Reportedly, Keventer Food Park Infra and Madanlal Limited collectively contributed Rs 380.5 crore, with a major portion of Rs 320 crore directed towards the BJP. Following the probe, another entity within the group, MKJ Enterprises, swiftly donated Rs 14.4 crore to the BJP within a week.
Subsequently, in February 2021, the ED conducted raids at Keventer's office as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering related to the share transfer of milk cooperative Metro Dairy. Post these raids, in July 2021, MKJ Enterprises (parent company of Keventer) donated worth Rs 22.4 crore to TMC.
Vedanta
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 52.65 cr
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 347.7 cr
Redemptions before action: BJP (Rs 52.65 cr)
Redemption after action: BJP (Rs 177.5 cr), Congress (Rs 125 cr), BJD (Rs 40 cr), JMM (Rs 5 cr), TMC (Rs 20 lakh)
Reportedly, the ED in 2018 claimed an evidence related to Vedanta Group’s alleged involvement in the bribe-for-visa case involving Chinese nationals; The company donated Rs 52.65 crore to BJP in three intervals in 2019.
In 2022, a reference forwarded by the ED to the Central Bureau of Investigation led to the initiation of a corruption case. Consequently, the ED commenced a money laundering probe. Throughout 2022, Vedanta made substantial contributions to the BJP, totaling Rs 176.5 crore, with Rs 75.6 crore in January and an additional Rs 100 crore in November. Following this, Vedanta made a solitary purchase of bonds for the BJP in November 2023, valued at Rs 1 crore. Overall, Vedanta's contributions to the BJP amounted to Rs 230.15 crore, with 77 percent of this sum disbursed in 2022.
Out of the total sum of Rs 400.35 crore spent on bonds since April 2019, 57.5 percent was directed towards the BJP. The second largest beneficiary was the Congress, receiving Rs 125 crore, followed by the BJD, Rs 40 crore.
Haldia Energy
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 22 cr
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 355 cr
Redemptions before actio: BJP (Rs 16 cr), TMC (Rs 6 cr)
Redemption after action: TMC (Rs 275 cr), BJP (Rs 65 cr), Congress (Rs 15 cr)
The CBI in 2020 booked Haldia Energy and other mining giants in a case of alleged corruption of causing a loss of Rs 100 crore to the Mahanadi coalfields. The company invested a total of Rs 377 crore in bonds spanning the period from 2019 to 2024. Meanwhile, the RPSG Group, constituent of Haldia Energy channeled bond investments worth Rs 584 crore through its eight subsidiary companies.
Prior to the FIR, the company directed donations worth Rs 16 crore to the BJP in May and October 2019. Subsequently, between January and October 2020, it contributed Rs 21 crore to TMC.
During the West Bengal state Assembly elections in the 2021, Haldia Energy allocated bonds worth Rs 35 crore to the BJP. Preceding the elections, it donated Rs 20 crore to the TMC, and in July 2021, donated Rs 17 crore to the Congress. Following these transactions, the company exclusively donated to the BJP during the April 2022 and January 2023 periods, accumulating a total of Rs 30 crore in contributions.
Jindal Steel and Power
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 123 crore
Redemptions: BJD (Rs 100 cr), Congress (Rs 20 cr), BJP (Rs 3 cr)
Amidst facing investigations by central agencies concerning the coal blocks allocation case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of the company and its Chairman, Naveen Jindal, in April 2022, related to a fresh case of forex violation. In October 2022, the company procured its first bond, followed by subsequent purchases in 2023. Notably, in November 2023, it donated Rs 3 crore to the BJP then to the BJD with contributions worth Rs 100 crore total, in three installments during 2022 and 2023.
Post-April 2022, other companies within the Jindal Group only acquired bonds in April 2023. Collectively, these entities within the Jindal Group have contributed Rs 72.5 crore to the BJP since April 2019.
In March 2024, Naveen Jindal joined the saffron party and has assumed the charge as the President of Indian Steel Association.
DLF
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 170 cr
Redemption: BJP (Rs 170 cr)
The CBI raided the company's office(s) on January 25, 2019, in connection with alleged irregularities in the allocation of land. DLF first purchased its bonds in October 2019 and donated Rs 25 crore to BJP. In January 2020, it donated Rs 15 crore more to BJP, and a total of Rs 130 crore in further tranches in April 2021 and November 2022.
Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased after ED action: Rs 162 crore
Redemptions: BRS (Rs 94 cr), Congress (Rs 64 cr), BJP (Rs 2 cr), AAP (Rs 1 cr), YSRCP (Rs 1 cr)
In December 2020, the I-T Department conducted raids on multiple premises of Yashoda Healthcare Services Private Limited. Subsequently, in October 2021, Yashoda Hospitals made significant donations worth Rs 162 crore as bonds to various political parties.
Chennai Green Woods
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased after action: Rs 105 crore
Redemptions: BRS (Rs 50 cr), TMC (Rs 40 cr), Congress (Rs 15 cr)
I-T Department raided various offices of Ramky Group, owned by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy, in July 2021. The construction company subsequently donated bonds worth Rs 40 crore to the TMC in January 2022, in April 2022, it donated Rs 50 crore in bonds to the BRS. In October 2023, before the Telangana elections, it donated Rs 15 crore in bonds to the Congress.
Hetero Pharma
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 60 crore
Redemptions: BRS (Rs 50 crore), BJP (Rs 10 crore)
The I-T Department tracked some unaccounted income of Rs 550 crore and seized over Rs 142 crore cash October 2021 in a raid. subsequently, in April 2022, Hetero Pharma bought its first bond.
Three companies of the Hetero Pharma Group purchased bonds worth Rs 60 crore from April 2022 to October 2023. In April 2022, it donated Rs 40 crore to the BRS, in July 2022 donated Rs 10 crore again to the BRS, and gave Rs 10 crore bonds to the BJP in October 2023.
NCC
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 60 crore
Redemptions: BJP (Rs 60 crore)
The I-T Department conducted searches on NCC properties for suspected tax evasion in November 2022, notably then Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) purchased bonds worth Rs 60 crorein October 2019 and October 2022, all redeemed by the BJP.
Divis Labs
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 55 crore
Redemptions: BJP (Rs 30 crore), BRS (Rs 20 crore), Congress (Rs 5 crore)
Reportedly, the I-T Department raided at premises associated with Divis Laboratories In February 2019. In 2023, Divis Laboratories purchased bonds worth Rs 55 crore in two installments. These bonds were redeemed by the BRS party in July 2023, and by the BJP and the Congress party in October 2023.
Welspun
Bonds purchased before action:
Bonds purchased after action:
Remptions:
Reportedly, Welspun group faced I-T raids in July 2017. Moreover, the ED imposed a penalty of Rs 55 crore on the company in 2013 for forex violations.
Welspun donated Rs 8 crore to the Congress in April and May 2019. For the BJP, redemptions included Rs 2 crore in January 2020, Rs 7 crore in October 2020, Rs 3 crore in April 2022, and Rs 30 crore in November 2022. Additionally, they donted Rs 5 crore to the BRS in November 2023.
Ramco Cement
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 54 crore
Redemptions: BJP (Rs 25 crore), YSRCP (Rs 24 crore), TDP (Rs 5 crore)
In December 2020, Ramco’s shares dropped after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted raided its premises on allegations of price cartelisation.
From October 2022 to November 2023, Ramco purchased bonds worth Rs 54 crore. It bought its first bonds in October 2022 – Rs 5 crore for the TDP. Then in December 2022, it donated Rs 15 crore to the YSRCP and then Rs 5 crore again in April 2023. In April 2023, it gave Rs 5 crore to the BJP for the first time. In November 2023, it gave Rs 20 crore to BJP and Rs 4 crore to the YSRCP.
Aurobindo Pharma
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 22 crore
Bonds purchased after action: Rs 30 crore
Redemptions before action: BRS (Rs 15 crore), BJP (Rs 4.5 crore), TDP (Rs 2.5 crore)
Redemptions after action: BJP (Rs 30 crore)
The ED in November 2022 arrested the company’s director P Sarath Reddy in the money laundering probe related to the then Delhi excise policy. Aurobindo, before Reddy’s arrest, had given donations worth Rs 3 crore to the BJP in January 2022 and Rs 1.5 crore in July 2022.
However after Reddy’s arrest in November 2022, it gave aditional donations worth Rs 5 crore to the BJP. A year later, in November 2023, it gave Rs 25 crore to the BJP again, after a Delhi court allowed Reddy to turn approver in June 2023. Aurobindo in total sum has given Rs 34.5 crore to the BJP, reportedly. Aurobindo also gave Rs 2.5 crore to the TDP in April 2021 and Rs 15 crore to BRS in April 2022.
Rithwik Projects
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 45 crore
Redemptions: Congress (Rs 30 crore), JD(S) (Rs 10 crore), TDP (Rs 5 crore)
The I-T Department raided premises associated with the company and its owner C M Ramesh, who was then a TDP MP in October 2018, allegeding the company had siphoned Rs 100 crore. Months later, the owner, Ramesh joined the BJP.
Of its total bond purchases of worth Rs 45 crore, Rs 5 crore was given to the TDP in January 2023, Rs 10 crore for the JD(S) in April 2023, and Rs 30 crore for Congress in April 2023. The company has not given any bonds to the BJP, reportedly.
Shirdi Sai Electricals
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 40 crore
Redemptions: TDP (Rs 40 crore)
The Telangana income-tax wing raided the company’s offices in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh in December 2023. the company gave donations worth Rs 40 crore to the TDP, which recently allied with the BJP to fight the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls against the YSRCP.
Ultra Tech Cement
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 15 crore
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 20 crore
Redemptions before action: BJD (Rs 10 crore), BJP (Rs 2 crore), Shiv Sena (Rs 3 crore)
Redemption after action: BJP (Rs 20 crore)
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted search operations at multiple premises of Ultra Tech Cement in December 2020. The company reportedly bought its first bond in October 2019, Rs 2 crore which went to BJP, Rs 3 cr to Shiv Sena. Reportedly, before the searches, it gave Rs 10 crore to BJD in October 2020.
The company donated Rs 10 crore in January 2022 and Rs 10 crore in November 2023 to only BJP.
Mankind Pharma
Bonds purchased before action: Rs 24 crore
Bonds purchased before action: 0
Redemption: BJP (Rs 24 crore)
The I-T Department conducted raids on the premises of Mankind Pharma in Delhi and nearby areas over allegations of tax evasion in May 2023. In November 2022, it had reportedly given donations worth Rs 24 crore to the BJP.
The apex court in its judgment said “Even the learned Solicitor General did not deny during the course of the hearings that corporate donations are made to receive favours through quid pro quo arrangements,” and thus many donations raise questions and demand explanations.
The BJP government in 2018 notified a unique 'donation' mechanism to facilitate transparent funding of political parties. The purpose of the bonds was to serve as a financial instrument that allows individuals and organisations to donate money to their favourable political parties with anonymity.
It is evident that the ruling BJP received the highest amount, totaling Rs 6060.5 crore, through electoral bonds. Additionally, Trinamool Congress got the second highest donations through electoral bonds at Rs 1,396.94 crore, Congress was ranked third in bond redemptions as it got Rs 1,334.36 crore.